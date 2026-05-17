Israel continued killing Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, after claiming to have assassinated a senior Hamas member a day earlier.

The Israeli army killed four and injured several others in airstrikes on Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah – the latest violation of an ongoing cease-fire.

In Khan Younis, the body of the deceased and four other injured individuals with varying wounds arrived at the Nasser Hospital, after the Israeli strike that targeted a gathering of Palestinians, medical sources told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

An Israeli drone carried out at least one strike on the gathering, eyewitnesses said.

Separately, Gaza medics said another Israeli airstrike killed at least three people at a community kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza area.

The attacks come after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza killed the chief of Hamas' military wing, the most senior official from the Palestinian resistance ⁠group killed by Israel since a U.S.-backed ⁠cease-fire agreement in October that was meant to halt the genocidal war.

The Israeli military said Saturday that Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in what it described as a ​precise strike on Gaza City Friday.

Hamas confirmed in a later statement that al-Haddad, who was born in 1970, was killed along with his wife and daughter. It described him as a central figure in directing its combat operations.

At Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in central Gaza, a joint funeral was held on Saturday for al-Haddad, his wife and their 19-year-old daughter.

Israel carried out at least two attacks on Gaza on Friday, killing seven Palestinians, including three women and one child, according to local medics. A Palestinian source said al-Haddad was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment building.

On Saturday, two separate Israeli airstrikes killed at least three people, health officials ⁠said. ⁠Medics said two men were killed in a strike that targeted a vehicle near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, while another person was killed in Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the enclave. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on either of the incidents.

Despite the October cease-fire, some 850 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since, according to Gaza health authorities. Four Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed during the same period.

'The Ghost'

In a joint statement with his defence minister Friday, announcing the military had targeted al-Haddad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that al-Haddad was an architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that precipitated Israel's assault ​on Gaza.

Al-Haddad became the group's military chief in Gaza after Israel's killing of Mohammad Sinwar in ​May 2025.

Nicknamed "the Ghost," al-Haddad had survived multiple assassination attempts by Israel, according to ⁠Hamas sources.

Israel's ‌military says ‌that he was one of Hamas' longest-serving commanders, rising through the ⁠ranks from the group's early establishment in the 1980s to ‌hold several senior positions.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to advance U.S. President Donald Trump's post-war ​plan for Gaza that is meant to ⁠end more than two years of fighting.

Israel has stepped up ⁠attacks in Gaza in the weeks since halting its joint bombing with the U.S. in ⁠Iran, redirecting its fire back ​on the devastated Palestinian territory.

Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, during his funeral procession in Gaza City, Palestine, May 16, 2026. (EPA Photo)

In a separate development Sunday, local sources and eyewitnesses reported that several Israeli military vehicles advanced into Bani Suheila town east of Khan Younis at dawn, amid gunfire and artillery shelling.

The sources added that the vehicles pushed the concrete blocks marking the so-called "Yellow Line" dozens of meters westward in the al-Raqab and al-Fajm neighborhoods, effectively expanding the areas under Israeli military control.

Eyewitnesses also said an Israeli military bulldozer demolished several homes in the area.

According to the witnesses, the two areas have seen several families displaced toward central and western Khan Younis.

The "Yellow Line" refers to the boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of the Trump plan. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

West Bank killing

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian man in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday, according to a Palestinian Health Ministry statement.

The ministry identified the victim as 34-year-old Nour al-Din Fayyad.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its staff transported a man from inside Jenin camp to the hospital after he was shot in the thigh and was "not breathing and had no pulse."

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Fayyad, a resident of Wadi Burqin west of Jenin, attempted to enter the Jenin refugee camp before Israeli soldiers opened fire and shot him dead.

According to WAFA, this brings the death toll from the Israeli offensive on Jenin city and its refugee camp since Jan. 21, 2025, to 65, while the total number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli escalation in the West Bank since October 2023 has risen to 1,162.