Czech President Petr Pavel had a motorbike accident on Thursday and has been admitted to a Prague hospital, but his injuries are "not serious," his office said.

The 62-year-old, in office since March 2023, will stay in hospital for an unspecified period of time.

"His injuries are not serious, but they will require a short monitoring stay in Prague's Military University Hospital," Pavel's office said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The office did not immediately provide more details but said they would be released later.

Czech media said the president had crashed on a closed racing circuit and police are therefore not investigating the accident.

A former NATO general, Pavel is known for his passion as a motorcyclist currently riding a BMW R1200 GS.

He rode a motorbike for a visit to neighboring Germany shortly after his inauguration.

Last summer, Pavel got in trouble after the media published images of him riding a motorbike without a helmet.