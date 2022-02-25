The Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom closed their airspace to Russian airplanes after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution by the Council of Ministers that will lead to the closure of airspace to Russian airlines," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.

A law is to enter effect at midnight, according to news channel TVN24, citing government spokesperson Piotr Mueller.

The Czech Republic is planning to close its airspace to Russian aircraft too, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after a Cabinet meeting.

The Czech Transport Ministry said Russian airlines would have to suspend their air traffic to and from the Czech Republic as of midnight. The state-owned Czech railway announced it would send two trains to the Polish-Ukrainian border to take refugees.

Bulgaria also said it will ban flights to the country operated by Russian airlines and will close its airspace for all Russian aircraft from Saturday, the transport ministry said late Friday.

The ministry said the move was a result of the escalation of the military conflict and as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

British transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Friday that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace or touch down, effective immediately.

"Putin's actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I've strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown – effective immediately," Shapps tweeted.

Shapps' move comes after Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, following London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.