A group of Danish academics and rights activists has launched a scathing criticism of the government, accusing it of turning a blind eye toward Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza.

The academics, who share a diverse background, raised alarm over Denmark’s passivity regarding the war on Palestinians and called out its acceptance of the current situation as “deeply troubling.”

“In the glaring light of day, the world witnesses one of the most well-documented genocides. Denmark's passive stance and acceptance of the status quo are deeply troubling,” they said in a statement.

They also called into question Copenhagen’s overt backing of Tel Aviv, given the fact the former claims to be at the forefront of the fight for international law and human rights.

“Even more alarming is the active support extended to Israel. This challenges Denmark's legacy and raises questions about its national values,” the statement added.

The academics accused the Danish government of hypocrisy and warned that the country’s international standing was at stake if it did not position itself as a pioneer nation and take a leading role in the efforts to stop and prevent the genocide in Gaza.

“What does the Danish government's disregard for international conventions signify? The government's hypocrisy and historical amnesia, marked by ignoring international conventions and contempt for the international legal framework, are absurd considering Denmark's usual positioning,” the group said.

“It not only undermines the country's obligations on the global stage but also sends a damaging signal of disrespect for fundamental human rights and legal norms,” they added.

The group also underlined Denmark’s obligations as a signatory of the Genocide Convention and a U.N. member to intervene and take a stance against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, which has killed nearly 27,500 people, mostly women and children.

They also referred to the International Court of Justice ruling from Dec. 28, 2023, and follow any measure presented by the court to “protect against further, serious and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people” following the Genocide Convention.

In the meanwhile, as a counterforce to the Danish government's “hypocrisy,” a grassroots resistance has emerged, manifesting through widespread demonstrations across the country, a powerful reminder of the general population's demand for justice.

The group, consisting of prominent names like Jewish Israeli author Jonathan Ofir, former Danish Foreign Ministry human rights observer in Palestine Ane Birk, as well as authors Tarek Ziad Hussein and Zeynep Bangert, has launched a citizen’s petition to demand government action on the Gaza issue. The petition has received over 30,000 signatures in just three weeks.

The petition calls for, among other things, that Copenhagen recognize the risk of genocide in the Palestinian enclave and condemn Tel Aviv’s action there. The key points include:

– The government should acknowledge that there is a risk of genocide in Gaza based on existing expert assessments and statements from the Israeli government,

– The government should condemn Israel’s actions,

– The government should stop arms trade with Israel,

– The government should use all diplomatic, legal and economic means to stop the genocide in Gaza,

– The government should demand unhindered humanitarian access,

– The government should support South Africa’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Denmark must stand by its obligation both in words and actions, work to stop the genocide and ensure that it never repeats itself. Otherwise, conventions risk being eroded and our values meaningless,” the group said.