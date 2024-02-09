Denmark's defense minister said Russia could target a NATO country in the next three to five years.

"Russia’s capacity to produce military equipment has increased tremendously,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told Jyllands-Posten, a Danish newspaper.

"It cannot be ruled out that within a three- to five-year period, Russia will test Article 5 and NATO’s solidarity. That was not NATO’s assessment in 2023. This is new information that is coming to the fore now,” he said.

"Russia potentially has the will to (launch attacks). Now they can also have the ability in terms of military capability earlier than we expected,” the Danish defense minister added.

In December, Denmark reached a defense agreement with the U.S. that would allow U.S. troops and military equipment to be based on Danish soil.

The 10-year agreement was announced after the United States signed similar agreements with Finland and Sweden that month.

In March last year, Denmark set up a $1 billion fund for military, civilian, and business aid to Ukraine.