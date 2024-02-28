Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's kitchen habits have landed her in hot water after a social media post sparked widespread concern about food safety.

The post, intended to showcase a casual meal preparation moment, instead showed the prime minister chopping raw chicken on the same chopping board she had used for vegetables.

The backlash on social media was swift. "Yikes! Even my kids know you need separate cutting boards for meat and veggies," commented one Twitter user. Another quipped, "Guess cross-contamination isn't on the official government agenda?"

The seemingly innocent mistake, however, highlights the dangers of cross-contamination.

Raw chicken can harbor harmful bacteria like salmonella and campylobacter, which can easily transfer to uncooked vegetables if they come into contact with the same surface, health care experts warn.

The contamination can lead to foodborne illnesses that can cause severe symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Frederiksen responded to the criticism, noting she had cleaned the board before using it for the chicken. However, her explanation did little to appease worried Danes. "Cleaning isn't enough. Bacteria can hide in the tiny grooves of a cutting board," commented a concerned citizen.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about food safety, with public health experts jumping on the opportunity to emphasize proper kitchen hygiene.

They stressed the importance of using separate cutting boards, thorough cleaning practices, and strict hand hygiene to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.