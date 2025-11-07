Denmark announced plans Friday to set a national minimum age of 15 for access to certain social media platforms, aiming to strengthen online safety measures for minors.

However, parents will have the option of allowing their children to register for social networks from the age of 13.

The Digital Ministry said the legislation is intended to better protect children and young people from the digital world.

This would give children more time for rest, play and personal development before they create profiles on networks that come with certain risks, the ministry said.

The political agreement did not specify when the plans are to be implemented.

It is also unclear which social media platforms will actually be covered by the legislation, other than that it is intended to target the largest platforms.

Denmark is one of the first EU countries to take the step towards such social media restrictions.

The Danes said earlier this year that they wanted to promote the issue across the EU when they took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council in July.

Australia is considered a pioneer in social media restrictions. Canberra has ruled that young people will only be allowed to use platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram from the age of 16.

In Germany, there is currently no minimum age for social media users, although the topic is hotly debated.