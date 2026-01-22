EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Thursday that divisions between the United States and Europe “only benefit Russia,” urging leaders to rebuild unity after what she acknowledged was one of the most turbulent weeks in recent transatlantic relations.

Speaking ahead of an informal EU leaders’ meeting centered on ties with Washington, Kallas said the past year has been defined by “unpredictability,” making it imperative for Europe to plan for multiple scenarios while safeguarding an alliance she said remains essential for confronting shared threats.

Her comments came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss relations with the U.S. following tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland, citing the island’s strategic Arctic location, abundant mineral resources and rising Russian and Chinese influence. Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty.

Kallas noted that EU leaders were “relieved” by Trump’s announcement Wednesday of a possible framework for a broader Arctic deal following his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. But she admitted the episode had strained ties.

“The transatlantic relations have definitely taken a big blow over the last week,” she said. “On the European side, we are not willing to junk 80 years of good relations, and we are willing to work for this.”

She stressed that worsening relations between allies were being “enjoyed” by Russia and China, arguing that such rifts weaken the collective response to global security challenges. “EU-U.S. relations are not the same as they were,” she said, warning that adversaries see opportunity when Western unity falters.

Kallas emphasized that the core security challenge remains the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying allies must refocus on supporting Kyiv and bolstering regional stability. She added that both sides of the Atlantic share concerns about Russia’s aggression and China’s economic coercion. “He’s concerned about Russia and China; we are also concerned about Russia and the economic coercion that comes from China. So we need to work together,” she said.