Russian forces unleashed devastating firepower Wednesday to break resistance in the outlying town of Borodyanka, an urban-type settlement in the Kyiv region.

Drone footage showed the city's main street littered with a dozen wrecked trucks, with fires still smoldering in dilapidated high-rise buildings. It also showed a pile of torn-up abandoned Russian vehicles, most of which burned down beyond recognition.

The small town of Borodyanka, with a population of 13,000, 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Kyiv, was shelled on Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching column of Russian troops.