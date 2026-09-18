A leading Muslim umbrella organization in the Netherlands has launched a nationwide reporting platform to document attacks, threats and vandalism targeting mosques and other Islamic institutions, aiming to address underreporting and push authorities toward stronger measures against anti-Muslim discrimination.

The Contact Body for Muslims and Government (CMO), which represents Muslim communities in the Netherlands, said mosques and Islamic organizations across the country can now report incidents through the newly established National Reporting Center for Incidents Against Islamic Institutions.

CMO Chair Muhsin Köktaş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that existing reporting channels have received too few complaints, despite concerns over attacks and discrimination affecting Muslim communities.

"We believe this provides our community with an easier, more visible and accessible way to report incidents," Köktaş said.

He said mosques often receive little information about what happens after filing complaints with authorities. Through the new platform, CMO plans to contact institutions affected by attacks or property damage, help ensure their case files are complete and assist them in following up on complaints.

The initiative is also intended to give Muslim organizations more reliable data on the scale and nature of incidents across the Netherlands.

Köktaş said Dutch police have similarly raised concerns that discrimination cases, including attacks targeting mosques, are significantly underreported.

CMO plans to compile statistics from submissions to the platform and include the findings in annual reports. The organization will also present the data during meetings with government bodies, including the Justice Ministry and institutions dealing with discrimination.

Köktaş said having documented cases would strengthen calls for concrete government action, including legal measures and additional protections for Islamic institutions.

"One of the aims is to strengthen our position in discussions with our counterparts in the Netherlands on anti-Muslim discrimination," he said.

According to Köktaş, Dutch police welcomed the establishment of the online platform while stressing that victims should continue reporting incidents directly to official authorities.

CMO will encourage complainants to properly document incidents and submit supporting evidence to police. Reports received through the platform will also be verified with mosque officials and representatives of other Islamic organizations to maintain the system's reliability, he said.

Köktaş said 414 cases of anti-Muslim discrimination were reported to Dutch police in 2025, including 20 incidents directly involving mosques.

Mosques across the Netherlands also drew attention to discrimination during Friday prayers, he added.

Köktaş stressed that discrimination is not limited to overt threats or violence and can also occur less visibly in areas such as job interviews and everyday life, warning against allowing discriminatory behavior to become normalized in Dutch society.