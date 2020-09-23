The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated midday Wednesday after police received an anonymous phone call, claiming there was a bomb at the monument.

Police confirmed to German Press Agency (dpa) that a bomb threat had been received and that an operation was taking place in the area.

The Eiffel Tower's management said that the structure, one of the French capital's best-known tourist sites, had been evacuated.

The French media reports said that explosives teams were dispatched to the site while the roads leading to the monument in the seventh arrondissement of Paris have been closed.

"Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress," French journalist Amaury Bucco tweeted.

He also said a police officer had told him that a man "threatened to blow everything up," but this has not been verified.