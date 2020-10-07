Estonia Wednesday said it was recalling its ambassador from Belarus, following similar action by Poland and Lithuania as part of a political crisis after a disputed Aug. 9 election.

"Estonia sees Belarus pressuring Lithuania and Poland as unjustified and regrettable," said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

"As a sign of protest against the steps taken by Belarus we have decided to recall our ambassador from Belarus to Tallinn for consultations," he said.

Lithuania and Poland, both European Union and NATO members bordering Belarus, announced Monday that they would be recalling their ambassadors.

The move came after Minsk recalled its ambassadors to Vilnius and Warsaw in the wake of EU sanctions against Belarusian officials accused of election fraud and human rights abuses.

Belarus has also urged Lithuania and Poland to reduce the number of their diplomats stationed in the country.

Lithuania has drawn particular ire by giving shelter to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who claims to have won the ballot while Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that, despite the recall, his country wanted to keep ambassadorial ties with neighboring Belarus.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that the two countries had made the joint decision to recall their ambassadors.

"I'd like to thank all EU partners for an unequivocal expression of solidarity with Poland and Lithuania," he tweeted. "Support for Belarusians and their efforts to democratize the country remains a priority to us."

All three Baltic countries have refused to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus and placed him, together with other Belarusian officials, on a visa ban list.