The European Union made a crucial decision early Friday to approve plans aimed at strengthening its limited production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc.

The purpose behind this endeavor is twofold: to bolster the EU's defense capabilities and to swiftly assist Ukraine in its efforts to repel the ongoing Russian invasion.

The EU presidency announced on Friday that member states and the EU Parliament had reached an agreement to "urgently mobilize" half a billion euros from the budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production.

This agreement follows the decision made by EU leaders in March to provide urgently needed ammunition supplies to Ukraine, which aimed to enable a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently appealed for increased military aid, including ammunition, planes and missiles.

The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) forms part of the plan to deliver 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine within the next 12 months. To expedite the process, the EU had already approved fast-track purchasing procedures, and with the funds allocated on Friday, production in EU facilities and factories will be ramped up.

"This is yet another proof of the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU's defense, technological and industrial base, and ultimately ensuring the long-term security and defense of EU citizens," stated Margarita Robles, the Defense Minister of Spain, which currently holds the EU presidency.

Simultaneously, the United States is expected to announce a new military aid package worth $800 million, including the provision of thousands of cluster munitions, as an additional measure of support to Ukraine. However, official confirmation is still pending.

Compared to Washington, several European nations have been slower in providing military hardware, partially due to their reliance on the United States and the NATO alliance for defense support over the past few decades.

"Facing a war on European soil, we can no longer afford to neglect our defense as we have done over the last three decades. We urgently need to adapt our budgetary priorities," emphasized EU Parliament member Michael Gahler.

Although the deal still requires reapproval from the member states and Parliament, the Spanish presidency stated that the process is expected to be completed without major obstacles by the end of the month.

Initially, the EU supported Ukraine with ammunition from its own reserves. However, given the intensity of the conflict, it became apparent that significant efforts were necessary to enhance production capabilities, preventing the EU from being reduced to mere political lip service in its support of Kyiv.

Despite the relentless nature of the war, with Russia launching cruise missiles at a western Ukrainian city on Thursday, far from the front lines, causing casualties and significant damage, the EU remains committed to bolstering its defense capacities and providing aid to Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin's invasion.