The European Union condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and called for an independent probe into the circumstances of her death.

The statement, issued by the European External Action Service, came after the Al-Jazeera television reporter was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian camp in the occupied West Bank.

"The European Union strongly condemns the killing of Palestinian-American journalist of Al-Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh, in the occupied West Bank," the chief spokesperson for the EU diplomatic service, Peter Stano, said in an official statement.

He said it is significant that a "thorough, independent investigation clarifies all the circumstances of these incidents as soon as possible and that those responsible are brought to justice."

The statement also underlined that it is unacceptable to target working journalists and that their security must be assured.

Abu Akleh, 51, was born in Jerusalem. She began working for Al-Jazeera in 1997 and regularly reported on camera from across the Palestinian territories. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire.

In recent weeks, Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin. The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.

Israelis have long been critical of Al-Jazeera's coverage, but authorities generally allow its journalists to operate freely. Another Al-Jazeera reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained last year during a protest in Jerusalem and treated for a broken hand, which her employer blamed on rough treatment by police.