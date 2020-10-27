European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

"I have just learned that my regular scheduled COVID19 test ... came back positive. I am now self-isolating as required," Schinas said on Twitter.

The Belgian capital, the headquarters city of the main EU institutions, has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, as a second wave of the virus breaks over Europe.

An EU summit was disrupted this month when three leaders had to stay away to self-isolate after coming into contact with a carrier, and two foreign ministers and a prime minister have tested positive.