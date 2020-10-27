European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.
"I have just learned that my regular scheduled COVID19 test ... came back positive. I am now self-isolating as required," Schinas said on Twitter.
The Belgian capital, the headquarters city of the main EU institutions, has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, as a second wave of the virus breaks over Europe.
An EU summit was disrupted this month when three leaders had to stay away to self-isolate after coming into contact with a carrier, and two foreign ministers and a prime minister have tested positive.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.