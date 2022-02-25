The foreign ministers of the European Union agreed on Friday to impose new sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for invading Ukraine, along with other sanctions, according to sources.

Putin and his foreign minister are subject to an asset freeze as part of a massive package agreed on at an emergency EU leaders summit to respond to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers "adopted the 2nd sanctions package" and added that "the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister."

He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.