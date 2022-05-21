European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders promised on Saturday that war crimes committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be punished.

Reynders told La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, that 11 EU member states were investigating war crimes in Ukraine, with more than 600 suspects identified so far.

Investigations are proceeding in Ukraine but also in various other European countries with testimony from people who fled the violence and the fighting, Reynders said.

He cautioned that evidence of war crimes must be collected correctly or else, "if you were to include false information or fake news, it would be a disaster."