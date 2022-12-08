The European Union accepted Croatia's accession to the visa-free travel zone Schengen but rejected Romania and Bulgaria's applications.

The decision came during the meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

EU term president Vit Rakusan and EU Commission member responsible for interior affairs Yiva Johansson announced that the ministers have approved Croatia's accession to the Schengen area.

Croatia will join the Schengen area as of January 2023.

"We achieved strategic goals. Croatian citizens and the economy will benefit the most," said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Meanwhile, the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was vetoed by the Netherlands and Austria.

"I think Romania and Bulgaria are ready to become Schengen members," said Rakusan.

Johansson said that he is disappointed because of the veto.

"The sooner we join the Schengen area, the better the security of our common border with Türkiye will be protected," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters.

Radev urged the Netherlands and Austria not to go against the interest of their business people as they are the largest investors in Bulgaria.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said his country would keep pushing for its entry into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area.

"We will be pushing ahead. We may have to raise this issue again at the EU summit later this month," Milkov told reporters, adding that he hopes Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area is cleared as early as next March.

For the enlargement of Schengen, the unanimity of the member states is required.

Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined the Schengen area in 2007.

Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, was also included in 2008.

Citizens of more than 60 countries can travel visa-free to the Schengen region, which has 27 member states with the accession of Croatia.

Visas are required from citizens of more than 100 countries.