Leaders of the European Parliament on Wednesday urged the EU executive and member states to provide “concrete and tangible support” to Greenland and Denmark, condemning U.S. demands to take over the Arctic island.

"Statements made by the Trump administration regarding Greenland, constitute a blatant challenge to ⁠international law, to the principles of the United Nations Charter and to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a NATO ‌ally," the leaders of the political groups in ​the European Parliament said in a ‍joint statement.

"The security of ‍the ​Arctic ‍is a ⁠strategic priority ‍for the European Union, and we are firmly committed to safeguarding it," they ⁠added.