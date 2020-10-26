The European Union said Monday it was expecting a thorough investigation from Greece and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex following reports that the border agency is supporting Greece to push refugees back to the open sea.

"We expect both Greek authorities and Frontex to investigate any such reports thoroughly and ensure full compliance with EU law,” said Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesperson for the European Commission at a midday briefing.

"The commission is deeply concerned about the reports of pushbacks and other forms of non-compliance of EU law including safeguards of protecting of fundamental rights and right to access asylum,” Jahnz said.

He added that the commission is in close contact with Frontex and Greek authorities while the country's officials has started an investigation over the reports.

On Friday, German weekly Der Spiegel reported that Frontex has been complicit in Greece's illegal practices against refugees in the Aegean Sea.

"Breaking the law has become an everyday occurrence at Europe's borders, and the EU is allowing it to happen,” the weekly said in an investigative report, based on internal official documents, satellite photos, and interviews with witnesses. It also added that their research has proved for the first time that Frontex officials know about the Greek border guards' illegal practices -- and that the agency itself is at times involved in the pushbacks.

Der Spiegel published documents showing that Frontex units also observed and even backed these practices in recent months, in violation of international law.

The German weekly documented at least six incidents showing Frontex units were involved in pushbacks near the islands of Lesbos and Samos between April 28 and Aug. 19

While the border agency was required to rescue refugees in overcrowded inflatable boats, Frontex vessels patrolling the area passed them at high speed, creating dangerous waves to force them to return to Turkish shores. An aircraft belonging to Frontex was also documented passing over refugees who were seeking help at sea, but the border agency sent no one to rescue them.

Der Spiegel's investigative reporting was also backed by Lighthouse Reports, Bellingcat, German public broadcaster ARD and Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi.

Greek border guards alongside authorities with the Greek Cypriot administration have long been accused by human rights groups of deliberately abandoning and pushing back refugees at sea.

In September, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the Greek Cypriot administration's marine police officers of beating some migrants and making threats. The group said coast guard vessels attempted to swamp migrant boats by circling them at high speed and abandoned at least one boat at sea without food or fuel. HRW said Greek Cypriot pushed back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats, ignoring their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics.

Earlier in October, nearly 30 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) called on Greece to open an "urgent inquiry" into allegations that it was systematically pushing migrants back toward Turkey.

"The continued failure to address the serious allegations of pushbacks and violence against people on the move at Greece's borders can no longer be tolerated," said Adriana Tidona, a migration researcher at Amnesty International.

Numerous reports by journalists, researchers and witnesses have cataloged the way in which migrants and asylum-seekers have been forced back across the border to Turkey or left stranded in the Aegean Sea without aid by Greek coast guards, despite the conservative government's denials in Athens. The spokesperson for the reseach group Jasoor Natalie Gruber claimed that over 1,500 asylum-seekers have been pushed back from Greek territory in the past three months alone.