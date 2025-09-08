The European Union saw a 23% drop in asylum applications in the first half of 2025, largely due to a sharp decline in Syrians seeking protection, the EU asylum agency reported Monday.

Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged around 25,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway (EU+), down 66% on the same period last year.

"This remarkable reduction is hardly due to policy changes in the EU+," EUAA said in a report, crediting instead the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar Assad.

"With the new Syrian authorities advocating for stability and reconstruction, many displaced Syrians have evidently become more hopeful about returning to rebuild their communities."

Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were now the third-largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

In turn, Germany was overtaken by France and Spain as the leading destinations for asylum-seekers.

In total, the EU+ countries received 399,000 asylum applications in the first six months of the year.

Beset by economic and political turmoil at home, Venezuelans accounted for 49,000 of them.

The overall decrease will be welcomed in Brussels, as the EU has been under pressure to clamp down on migration, following a souring of public opinion that has fueled hard-right electoral gains in several member states.

Earlier this year, the European Commission unveiled plans to make it easier to turn away asylum-seekers and boost deportations.