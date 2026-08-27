European intelligence agencies have found no indication that Russia is preparing a military attack against NATO members in Europe, a senior EU official said Thursday, following reports that Washington had warned Moscow against targeting the alliance.

"European services in general do not see any risk of an attack from Russia to the European countries, and this assessment has not changed," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The assessment comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO over the war in Ukraine, with alliance members strengthening defenses along NATO’s eastern flank and repeatedly warning against any attack on allied territory. Under NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.