EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday she intends to recommend that member countries lift the bloc’s sanctions on Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, indicating a possible shift in Brussels’ approach to the country.

"I ⁠will propose that we will lift the sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez as, the current... interim president in office. Whether ⁠we have consensus then we will see. ​We don't know that yet," ​Kallas told reporters.

Friday, Spain's ⁠Foreign ‌Minister ‌Jose Manuel Albares ⁠had urged ‌the EU to ​proceed with ⁠that move.