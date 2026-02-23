EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday she intends to recommend that member countries lift the bloc’s sanctions on Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, indicating a possible shift in Brussels’ approach to the country.
"I will propose that we will lift the sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez as, the current... interim president in office. Whether we have consensus then we will see. We don't know that yet," Kallas told reporters.
Friday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had urged the EU to proceed with that move.