EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Tuesday that Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza will further deteriorate conditions in the enclave, as she urged sanctions to halt its attacks.

"Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza will make an already desperate situation even worse," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

"It will mean more death, more destruction & more displacement," she said, noting that the European Commission will present measures on Wednesday to pressure the Israeli government to change course.

She added that the European Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss potential measures, including suspending trade concessions and imposing sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers.

"Suspending trade concessions and imposing sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers would clearly signal that the EU demands an end to this war," she added.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she will propose a package of measures against Israel, by pausing bilateral support, partially suspending the Association Agreement and sanctioning extremist ministers.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The genocidal military campaign has devastated the enclave, and experts have declared a famine there.