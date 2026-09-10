The European Commission is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of Frontex rules that could significantly broaden the EU border agency’s powers as the bloc moves to tighten migration controls.

Euractiv reported Wednesday that the Commission is expected to propose the review in October, with plans likely to give Frontex a stronger mandate to cooperate with non-EU countries, a greater role in return operations and expanded powers to tackle cross-border crime and hybrid threats.

The proposal is also expected to include plans to triple the agency's standing corps to 30,000 officers.

Elements of the overhaul are expected to be outlined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her State of the European Union address next Wednesday, according to EU officials cited by Euractiv.

The changes could also allow Frontex to carry out returns from one non-European territory to other countries outside the EU, a role not provided for under its current legal framework, and which would require a new legal basis.

The agency could additionally gain greater flexibility to deploy in non-EU countries without requiring a full status agreement.

The review follows a major migration surge in Ceuta, Spain's enclave on Morocco's northern coast, where tens of thousands of migrants crossed into the territory in July, reigniting debate about management of the EU's external borders.