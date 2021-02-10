The president of the European Council invited U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday to redefine America's policy toward China.

Charles Michel also made clear that the bloc would choose the U.S. over China during an online debate organized by the Atlantic Council think tank.

"A multilateral approach is needed more than ever," he said. "The post-COVID-19 world will demonstrate that we need more international cooperation."

Michel proposed that the Biden administration work together with the EU to reshape its relationship with the Asian country "especially at the trade and economic level because we think there is a serious imbalance, concern about the level playing field and reciprocity."

He pointed out that "we need to promote our common values, defend our common interests and we need to engage with China on some global challenges like climate change or COVID-19."

"We don't have the same political or social model as China," he said. "We don't look over when it comes to human rights, rule of law, democratic values."

Last month, Michel invited Biden to participate in an upcoming EU leaders summit.

The bloc also recently toughened its stance on Russia.