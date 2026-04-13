European leaders hailed Peter Magyar after his upset election win in Hungary, hailing both his energetic campaign and the fact that he is not the long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom many had viewed as a direct threat to Europe’s peace and prosperity.

The outpouring reflected a deep frustration with Orban across the 27-nation European Union and its institutions.

"Today Europe wins and European values win," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a post on X Sunday night. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk exclaimed on social media: "Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!"

Orban's 16-year rule has tested the EU system of governance meant to ensure peace through economic and political integration after the ravages of the world wars.

Claiming he sought to advance Hungary's national interests over a strategy forged in Brussels, Orban time and again vetoed collective action such as support for Ukraine following Russia's all-out invasion.

Recently, the far-right leader's government outraged EU leaders and officials when it admitted to providing a backchannel to Russia during summits.

In a recent interview, Magyar told The Associated Press that if elected, he would repair Hungary’s relationship with the EU. However, he has carefully avoided taking firm positions on several divisive issues during the election campaign – including Orban’s anti-gender minority policies and whether Hungary should extend more support to Ukraine.

"All Hungarians know that this is a shared victory. Our homeland made up its mind. It wants to live again. It wants to be a European country," Magyar said during his victory speech from the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, the capital.

Magyar said he received calls on Sunday night – before he took the stage to announce his victory – from French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Online, congratulations also flowed in from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Romanian President Nicusor Dan and European Council President António Costa also posted their well-wishes for Magyar.

"This is an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy," Starmer said.

"France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to the values of the European Union, and Hungary’s commitment to Europe," Macron said.

Merz said, "Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe."

Kristersson referenced both the EU and NATO in his congratulatory note to Magyar: "I look forward to working closely with you – as Allies and EU Members. This marks a new chapter in the history of Hungary."

Slovenia’s liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob congratulated Magyar, saying his "victory over right-wing populism is also a great victory for the EU and its future."

"Only a more united and more effective EU will be able to respond to the extremely serious challenges of the times ahead," Golob said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar but also thanked Orban for "intense collaboration for these years."

Far-right French politician Jordan Bardella, seen as a nationally competitive politician in the 2027 French elections, praised Orban's record on populist causes in a post on X. He made no mention of Magyar.

Even Orban's staunchest allies in Europe congratulated Magyar.

Populist Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that in the election, "facing such a strong opponent as Viktor Orban was never easy, yet he earned the trust of the majority of Hungarians and carries great hopes and expectations. He must not disappoint."

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico congratulated Magyar and said he was "ready for intensive cooperation with the new Hungarian Prime Minister."

Referencing the Druzhba pipeline shuttered since an attack in Ukraine – an issue Orban campaigned on and one exacerbated by rising energy prices over the Iran war – Fico said Slovakia is "interested in friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Hungary and in the above-standard status of national minorities living on the territories of our countries,." Both Babis and Fico vowed to work with Hungary's next leader.

Von der Leyen, who had, like many EU officials, avoided any public position on the Hungarian election, posted on X that "Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together, we are stronger. A country returns to its European path. The Union grows stronger."

Orban had vilified the Brussels-based EU executive and frequently stymied her agenda.

European People's Party President Manfried Weber, also a frequent Orban target, said on social media that "Hungary is back at the heart of Europe."

German lawmaker Daniel Freund said that "Hungarians are sending a signal to the world" – and warned that Orban’s election loss will reverberate among populist leaders worldwide.

"The icon of illiberal anti-European forces has now failed – brought down by a disastrous economy, corruption, and his own unfair electoral system," Freund said.

Ukraine posted congratulations to Magyar on its X account, referencing two historic rivers of Ukraine and Hungary.

"The Dnipro and the Tisza flow through a shared home – Europe," it said.