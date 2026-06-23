A severe and sustained heatwave across Europe has triggered widespread deaths, shattered temperature records, and disrupted transport, work, and public services, with France emerging as the hardest hit as authorities warn the crisis is far from over.

French officials on Tuesday said at least 40 people have died in recent days during an intense spike in heat, with many of the fatalities linked to drowning as residents attempted to cool off in rivers, canals, and lakes.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu described the situation as a “sad scourge,” noting that most of the victims were young people.

Among the most distressing cases, prosecutors in Carpentras said two children, ages 2 and 4, were found unconscious inside a parked car outside their home in southeastern France. Emergency responders were unable to revive them.

Record-breaking heat grips France

The national weather agency Meteo France said large parts of the country were facing temperatures near or above 40 degrees Celcius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with peaks of up to 43 degrees Celcius expected in western regions.

Authorities placed 54 departments under the highest red alert level, an exceptional nationwide warning reflecting the severity and spread of the heat.

France has now logged its hottest June conditions on record, including both daytime and nighttime extremes.

Young people jump from a bridge into the Canal Saint-Martin during a heatwave, Paris, France, June 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Meteorologists say the country has not experienced such sustained heat since records began in 1947.

Cities including Bordeaux and Poitiers recorded temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celcius, surpassing recent benchmarks, while Paris came close to its highest June temperature on record, intensifying pressure on public services and infrastructure.

In addition to drownings, French authorities reported heat-related health emergencies among elderly residents in southwestern regions, where prolonged exposure has raised mortality risks.

Rising water deaths and public safety warnings

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said dozens of drowning incidents had been recorded since the start of the heatwave, as people turned to open water in large numbers.

People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower as temperatures rise during a heatwave, Paris, France, June 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Officials stressed that many of these areas are unsupervised or unsafe for swimming, warning that the surge in water activity during heatwaves has become a recurring public safety crisis.

Emergency services have repeatedly urged residents to avoid rivers and canals, noting that sudden temperature changes, strong currents, and exhaustion can quickly turn relief into danger.

Daily life strained across France

In Paris, residents struggled through hot nights in poorly ventilated apartments, leaving many exhausted during the day.

Migrants rest by their tents in their makeshift camp set up under an elevated railway of Paris metro's line 2, near La Chapelle station, with the heatwave set to intensify across much of Europe, forcing warnings and special measures, Paris, France, June 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Public transport also suffered disruptions, with rail services reduced or cancelled, including international routes between Paris and Brussels.

Businesses reported operational strain as productivity slowed and employers adapted schedules to reduce exposure for workers.

The MEDEF employers federation said companies were “running at a reduced pace,” with some firms adjusting hours or pausing outdoor activity during peak heat.

Retailers in several neighborhoods reported shortages of cooling equipment as demand surged, reflecting the intensity and duration of the heat event.

A continental weather system driving extremes

Meteorologists attribute the conditions to an Omega block, a stationary atmospheric pattern that traps hot air over central regions while cooler air remains on either side.

A person wearing a hat and holding a handheld fan walks on the Pont des Arts bridge over the River Seine as temperatures rise, Paris, France, June 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The system has allowed heat to build day after day, limiting nighttime cooling and intensifying cumulative stress on people and infrastructure.

Climate scientists say such patterns are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization reports that Europe is warming at more than twice the global average, increasing the likelihood of prolonged heat extremes and compounding risks during summer months.

Southern and Western Europe under pressure

In Spain, national forecasters issued red alerts across multiple regions, warning of temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celcius after already extreme readings above 45 degrees Celcius in parts of the south.

Nighttime temperatures have remained unusually high, with dozens of monitoring stations still recording values above 25 degrees Celcius, offering little relief.

Madrid opened climate shelters for vulnerable groups, including the homeless, providing air-conditioned spaces, food, and basic hygiene services as heat stress intensified across urban centers.

In Italy, the health ministry issued its highest alert level for 15 cities. Authorities introduced measures to reduce exposure during peak hours, while utility companies warned of rising electricity demand and intermittent strain on the power grid.

In Belgium, schools adapted to extreme conditions by relocating exams to cooler buildings, including churches, as classrooms became unsafe for prolonged use in high temperatures.

U.K. faces record threat

The United Kingdom is also entering a critical phase of the heatwave, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures approaching 37 degrees Celcius in southern England, with the potential for a new June record.

Two people cool off at a water mister on a street in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave, Paris, France, June 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Authorities issued rare red extreme heat warnings, citing risks to health, transport, and essential services.

Rail operators warned passengers to avoid unnecessary travel as speed restrictions were introduced to prevent track deformation.

Airports and urban transport networks also faced disruptions linked to both heat stress and overnight thunderstorms associated with the same atmospheric system.