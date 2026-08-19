European governments, EU leaders and the U.N. rallied behind the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, condemning a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting senior court officials and warning that mounting pressure on the tribunal threatens the independence of international justice.

The latest U.S. measures target ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan and Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal, a senior trial lawyer in the Office of the Prosecutor.

The sanctions are part of a broader pressure campaign against the Hague-based court launched by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Tensions have escalated since the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced "serious concern" regarding the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on high-ranking ICC officials.

"The secretary-general expresses serious concern about this designation, as well as the ongoing designation of other International Criminal Court employees," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the U.N. views the ICC as a "key pillar of international criminal justice" and maintains full respect for its operations.

France condemned the measures and expressed solidarity with the officials targeted.

"France condemns all forms of threats and means of coercion taken against the Court, its staff and the civil society organisations which support it," the French Foreign Ministry said, adding that Paris stood in solidarity with the targeted judges.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk also called on Washington to immediately lift the sanctions.

Türk described the measures as unacceptable and urged governments to defend institutions established to uphold human rights and the rule of law, while protecting court officials facing reprisals.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa similarly threw their support behind the ICC, saying its judges and officials must be able to carry out their work independently and without external pressure.

They stressed that the court plays a key role in delivering justice to victims of some of the world's gravest crimes.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reaffirmed the bloc's "unwavering support" for the ICC, describing it as a cornerstone of the international criminal justice system and the global fight against impunity.

Kallas warned that sanctions against the court and its personnel undermine its work and said the EU would continue supporting efforts to protect the institution and its staff from external pressure, intimidation and interference.

Britain also reiterated its support for the ICC's independence, saying those responsible for the most serious international crimes must be held accountable.

Germany said protecting the court as an independent institution remained of central importance, while acknowledging that the ICC, like other institutions, could legitimately face criticism.

Spain went further, describing the U.S. measures as a "flagrant attack" on the court's independence, integrity and impartiality and emphasizing its role in securing accountability for serious crimes and justice for victims.

The Netherlands also rejected the latest sanctions, with Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen stressing that international courts and tribunals must be allowed to carry out their mandates freely.

The ICC itself strongly rejected the new U.S. measures Wednesday, calling them "flagrant attacks" on judicial independence.

According to the court, nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor and one staff member are now subject to U.S. sanctions.

The latest measures stem from sanctions against the ICC imposed by Trump in February 2025 amid Washington's opposition to the court's actions involving Israel.