European countries have started imposing restrictions on pro-Palestine rallies, amid concerns about freedom of expression and assembly, as Israel indiscriminately bombards Gaza, where over 2 million people are out of water, food, fuel and other vital supplies due to Israel's blockade.

In contrast, there have been no restrictions or bans on pro-Israel demonstrations, and government officials are actively participating in rallies, clearly expressing their support.

Here is an overview of the situation in different countries:

UK - Flag waving controversy

Home Secretary Suella Braverman caused a stir by suggesting that waving the Palestinian flag or chanting freedom slogans specific to Palestine may not be legal when done with the intention of "glorifying terrorist acts."

Braverman stressed the importance of considering the context in which symbols are used during anti-Israel demonstrations.

Civil liberties advocates view the directive as a threat to fundamental rights and freedoms.

France - Ban on demonstrations

France on Thursday said it was banning all pro-Palestinian demonstrations, on the grounds such protests threaten public order.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order," adding that organizers should face arrest.

The Paris Police Department banned two upcoming pro-Palestine demonstrations, citing concerns for public order.

Demonstrations have taken place in Lyon and Marseille despite the bans, with reports of police using tear gas to disperse protesters carrying Palestinian flags.

Activists argue that the restrictions constitute an attack on freedom of expression and assembly.

Germany - Berlin rally halted

A solidarity rally with Palestine scheduled in Berlin was not authorized due to alleged concerns about public safety. Authorities have blocked the event, raising questions about the right to peaceful assembly in support of Palestine.

The Netherlands

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that mayors would intervene in pro-Hamas demonstrations, expressing concerns about anti-Semitic expressions and pro-Hamas statements during protests.

Activists had to change the location of a pro-Palestinian march in Amsterdam due to political pressure while emphasizing the importance of expressing solidarity with the population in the Gaza Strip.

Civil society organizations and human rights groups across Europe have decried the restrictions as an attack on freedom of expression and assembly.

They argue that the measures are increasing anti-Palestinian pressure and hindering the ability to show support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, including their right to self-determination.

Jordan also prohibits protests

Jordan, which shares a border with Palestine, also banned protests Thursday near its border with Palestinian territories amid Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

"Calls for gatherings and demonstrations in the Jordan Valley and border areas are not allowed," the Interior Ministry said in a statement as it vowed to take measures to prevent any protests near the border.

"The Jordan Valley and the surrounding areas along the border with Palestine are prohibited for gatherings, and the Jordanian armed forces are responsible for their protection and maintaining security therein," it said.

Demand has grown in Jordan for protests in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel launched a massive sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said it was retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip in response.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.