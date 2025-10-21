Leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine, and the European Union issued a joint statement Tuesday backing Ukraine and endorsing President Donald Trump’s push to end the conflict.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations," the statement, published by the British government said.

"We must ramp up the pressure on Russia's economy and its defence industry, until Putin is ready to make peace. We are developing measures to use the full value of Russia's immobilised sovereign assets so that Ukraine has the resources it needs," the statement read.

