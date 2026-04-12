European leaders on Sunday expressed hope for “European values” and a “united” bloc after Hungary’s long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat to his center-right opposition after 16 years in power.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered his "heartfelt congratulations" to the winner of Hungary's parliamentary election Peter Magyar, whose Tisza party has defeated Orban's Fidesz.

"I am looking forward to working with you," Merz said in a post on the X platform addressed to Magyar, adding: "Let's join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe."

In a separate statement Merz said he had already called Magyar to offer his "best wishes for the great task" that lies ahead.

Germany has in recent years sometimes openly expressed frustration with Hungary's "illiberal", pro-Moscow course under Orban.

Orban, a nationalist and self-described "thorn" in the EU's side, was at constant loggerheads with most other members of the bloc, particularly over foreign policy issues, but also on rule-of-law.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for efforts toward a more "sovereign Europe" after the early election results.

"I just spoke with Péter Magyar to congratulate him on his victory in Hungary!" Macron posted on X.

He said France welcomed "the victory of democratic participation" and "the Hungarian people's commitment to European Union values."

"Let us move forward together towards a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy."

Meanwhile, the head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed Orban’s defeat.

"Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight," she posted on X, in English and in Hungarian.

"Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary," she added. "A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez too welcomed the victory of conservative Magyar as a victory for European values.

"Today, Europe and European values won," he wrote in a post on X. "Congratulations to all Hungarians citizens on a historic election."

"Looking forward to working together... for a better future for all Europeans," he added. Magyar's Tisza party defeated Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz in Sunday's election.