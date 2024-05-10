The second Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Yolanda Diaz, criticized Eurovision Song Contest organizers for "whitewashing Israel's genocide" in Gaza, as they allowed the country to participate in the contest despite the country's ongoing war crimes against Palestinians.

Just one day ahead of the song contest's finals, Diaz slammed the contest in a post on X.

"Eurovision is joy, peace and diversity. It is not a showcase to whitewash Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, which is death, destruction and hate,” she said.

Diaz, also Spain’s labor minister, added that "Israel is incompatible with the values promoted by the contest and should not participate.”

Diaz is the leader of the far-left party Sumar, the junior party in Spain’s progressive coalition government.

Earlier this week, when Israel issued evacuation orders to 100,000 people in Rafah, she called the move "a prelude to another massacre” and called on the EU and international community to "do much more” to end Israel’s violence against Palestinians.

Within Spain, the Socialist Youth of Spain organization calls for anyone viewing Eurovision to turn off their TVs when the Israeli performer Eden Golan takes to the stage.

Israel’s entry, who was booed during dress rehearsals, qualified for Saturday’s final.

Although the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision’s organizers, have said they intended to keep politics out of the competition, controversy over Israel’s involvement has been relentless.

In 2022, after Russia launched its "special military operation” in Ukraine, Eurovision banned Russia’s participation.

There have already been large protests in Malmo, Sweden, where this year’s Eurovision is taking place. More are expected on Saturday.

While several artists participating in the contest have called for a cease-fire, Spain’s entry, Nebulossa, has avoided speaking about the topic.