The Kremlin said Monday that a European alternative to Washington’s 28-point Ukraine peace plan was unhelpful and failed to meet Russia’s requirements.

The publication of the 28-point draft U.S. peace plan last week deepened concerns in Ukraine and among European powers that Russia's core demands on NATO, territory and the chronology of any peace deal had been accepted by Washington.

The European plan significantly changes the meaning and significance of key points on NATO and territory, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

"The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that U.S. proposals for peace in Ukraine could be the basis of a resolution of the conflict but that if Kyiv turned down the plan then Russian forces would advance further.

Ushakov said that "not all, but many provisions of this (U.S.) plan seem quite acceptable to us." He added that some would require more detailed discussion however. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge/Lucy Papachristou; editing by Andrew Osborn)