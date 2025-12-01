The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that efforts to secure peace in Ukraine could reach a critical juncture this week, following what she described as difficult but productive U.S.–Ukraine talks over the weekend.

"It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy," Kallas told journalists in Brussels, arriving at a meeting of EU defense ministers.

"We heard yesterday that the talks in America were difficult but productive," she said, adding that she will talk to Ukraine's foreign and defense ministers during the day.

Kallas reiterated the EU's position that the bloc needs to increase the pressure on Russia through sanctions on Moscow and by agreeing on making Russian state assets frozen under EU sanctions available to Kiev as a loan.

She also called for additional military, financial and humanitarian support so that Ukraine "can last and outlast Russia."

One controversial point under discussion between Washington and Kiev has been possible future limitations on the size of Ukraine's armed forces.

Kallas rejected the idea saying "the Russian army is the one that is actually a risk to everybody."

"If Russia's army is big, if their military budget is as big as it is right now, they will want to use it again," she warned.

Kallas dodged a question by a journalist on whether she trusts the U.S. administration to find a good solution for Ukraine.

"[The] Ukrainians are there alone. If they would be together with the Europeans, they would definitely be much stronger. But I trust that Ukrainians stand up for themselves," she replied instead.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska joined EU ministers for an exchange on Kiev's most pressing needs in its defense against Russia and further financial and military support.

Turning to internal matters, EU defense ministers also discussed improving European defense readiness.

EU ministers also discussed ongoing efforts to increase the bloc's defense readiness after several initiatives were launched in recent months.

This includes a set of flagship rearmament projects proposed by the European Commission in October in the areas of border protection, drone defense, air defense and space to strengthen Europe's military capabilities and deter Russia.

The meeting comes a day after EU countries interested in receiving loans through the EU's flagship €150 billion ($174 billion) defence fund, dubbed SAFE, had to submit detailed plans on how they plan to spend the money.

All 19 out of the bloc's 27 members which had initially expressed interest handed in their spending plans, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius confirmed.

Fifteen EU countries have included support for Ukraine in their national plans exceeding expectations, he added.

Last week, talks on Britain joining the fund as a non-EU country reportedly failed over disagreements on how much London should pay to participate. Similar negotiations have been held with Canada.