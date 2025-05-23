A former chief of Finnish intelligence is being investigated for alleged treason, Finland's public broadcaster YLE reported Friday.

Antti PelttarI, currently secretary general of parliament, is suspected of disclosing state secrets when he was head of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (SUPO), the broadcaster reported.

"His primary suspected crime is the disclosure of a security secret. This means publishing, transmitting, handing over or unlawfully acquiring information that, if disclosed, could cause serious harm to Finland's security or national defense,” the broadcaster said.

According to the YLE, Pelttari and the lead investigator, special prosecutor of the case, Tarmo Tanner, refused to comment on the development.

On May 22, parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla announced that Pelttari was under investigation for possible official misconduct in his previous job as director of SUPO.

On Thursday, Pelttari said on X that the suspicion centered on his not intervening in a case involving retired SUPO officials who still had access to confidential information about the agency’s activities, denying being guilty of any crime.