Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, holding hands with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, walked down the tree-lined alley of their Paris home Tuesday before heading to prison – becoming the first former leader of modern France to be jailed.

He is set to serve time for his conviction in a criminal conspiracy involving illegal Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy maintains his innocence and has appealed both the conviction and what he calls an “extraordinary” decision to incarcerate him while awaiting judgment. His dramatic fall from the grandeur of the elysee Palace to the confines of Paris’ La Sante prison has gripped the nation.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside his upscale residence, waving French flags and chanting “Nicolas! Nicolas!” as the former president departed. Two flags draped across a nearby fence carried messages of defiance and loyalty: “Courage Nicolas, return soon” and “True France with Nicolas.”

Sarkozy’s sons and daughter – Jean, Pierre, Louis and Giulia – and his grandchildren attended the gathering.

Parisian resident Michelle Perie, 67, said she came to show support “because there is anger, injustice.”

“He’s not like any other defendant. He’s someone who holds state secrets, someone who has always done his job with his head held high. We don’t understand,” she said.

Embattled centrist President Emmanuel Macron hosted the conservative Sarkozy at the presidential palace last week. “I have always been very clear in my public statements about the independence of the judiciary in my role, but it was normal on a human level to receive one of my predecessors in this context,” Macron said Monday.

Sarkozy’s lawyers said the former president will be held in solitary confinement, kept away from all other prisoners for security reasons.

His attorney Christophe Ingrain told BFM TV that incarceration “strengthens his determination, it strengthens his rage to prove that he is innocent.” Ingrain said Sarkozy plans to write a book about his prison experience.

Jean-Michel Darrois, another of Sarkozy’s lawyers, said Tuesday that the former president had “mentally prepared” himself for solitary confinement.

“First, he packed a bag with a few sweaters because it’s cold in prison, and earplugs because it’s very noisy,” Darrois told the France Info news broadcaster. “Isolation like what he’s going to go through is painful, but he got himself prepared.”

“I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Sante,” Sarkozy told La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. “I’ll fight till the end.”

The paper said Sarkozy has his prison bag ready with clothes and the 10 family photos he is allowed to bring.

Sarkozy also told Le Figaro newspaper that he would bring three books – the maximum allowed – including Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo, in which the hero escapes from an island prison before seeking revenge.

The Paris judge ruled that Sarkozy would begin serving his prison sentence without waiting for his appeal to be heard, citing “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense.”

Under the ruling, the 70-year-old Sarkozy will only be able to file a request for release to the appeals court once he is behind bars. Judges will then have up to two months to process it.

Sarkozy’s lawyers said a request for release will be filed quickly.