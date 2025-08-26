Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said recognizing Palestine would mark a step toward peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

In an article published Monday by the main opposition PASOK party, of which Papandreou is currently a lawmaker, he said: "As the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague is investigating the situation in Palestine, including allegations that could include war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly genocide, our immediate priority, as Greece, as Europe, must be focused on ending the blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, putting an end to the hostilities.”

Emphasizing that he took part in building bridges between Palestinians and Israelis, which would lead to lasting peace, Papandreou noted: "The only way forward - however difficult - is the Two-State solution. And Greece, Hellenism, with its historical relationship with Israelis and Palestinians, and their diaspora, must raise the voice of reason. A voice that bridges and reconciles peoples.”

Rejecting the argument that "recognizing Palestine would be a hostile act to Israel, or even a ‘reward’ for Hamas,” he said: "Recognition strengthens the moderate political path, and those who fight for peace and peaceful coexistence. It empowers the voices of reason of both Palestinians and Israelis.”

"Recognizing Palestine can break the vicious cycle of denial and violence. Restore the political power of moderates, open avenues for dialogue instead of mutual annihilation. Lay a solid foundation for negotiations, founded on law and legitimacy - not denial,” he said.

Papandreou also underscored that recognition must be linked to immediate humanitarian guarantees, including aid corridors, reconstruction of Gaza and life-saving health programs.

"Humanitarian solidarity is not only a duty. It is the force that cultivates trust, heals despair and paves the way for political reconciliation,” he added.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.