Three explosive devices were thrown at the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, with two of them exploding, the police said Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred on the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The perpetrator fled after the attack and police were unable to provide further details about the explosive devices. They said nothing about a possible motive.

The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation but also announced that no damage to the building had been found.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that France condemned any threat to the security of diplomatic facilities.

"France condemns any infringement of the security of diplomatic compounds," a foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters.

"The inviolability, protection and integrity of diplomatic and consular compounds and their staff are fundamental principles in international law," the spokesperson said.

The Russian foreign ministry denounced what it called a "terrorist attack."

"The explosions on the territory of the Russian consulate general in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian reporters.

France must also take steps to improve the security of Russian diplomatic missions there, she added.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded pro-Western Ukraine, setting off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.