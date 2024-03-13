Far-right Dutch political party leader Geert Wilders, who won the most seats in the latest general election, said he would not become the prime minister due to a lack of support to form the government.

"I can only become Prime Minister if ALL parties in the coalition support it. That was not the case," said Wilders on X on Wednesday.

"The love for my country and voters is bigger and more important than my own position."

Citing political sources in The Hague, broadcaster NOS said Wilders' Freedom Party and three other conservative parties attempting to form a right-wing coalition were weighing a scenario in which the party leaders would remain in parliament and not join the new government.

In that scenario, known as an "extra-parliamentary" cabinet, politicians and experts not considered closely allied to any of the parties would be appointed to top government posts and work closely with parliament.

Wilders has been in preliminary talks with potential allies since the Nov. 22 election – more than 100 days – without any result.

A negotiator appointed to assist in the process is due to report to parliament on his findings on Thursday.

Wilders said on Feb. 14 that he was willing to consider "all options" to form a government, a minority government or an "extraparliamentary" government, rather than call new elections.