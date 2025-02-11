Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders has warned he may withdraw from the governing coalition if proposed stricter asylum rules are weakened.

His Party for Freedom (PVV), which holds the most seats in parliament but is part of a broad coalition under Prime Minister Dick Schoof, submitted the bill. However, government experts say amendments will be needed as part of the draft law is unworkable.

However, Wilders said on Tuesday that if any changes were presented, "then this government is over."

The leader of the coalition partner the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Dilan Yeşilgöz, called Wilders' threats "unnecessary and irresponsible."

The bill aims to shorten asylum status in the Netherlands from the current five years to three and restrict family reunification.

Experts fear asylum authorities and the courts will be overly burdened with the new procedures.

Wilders' party is in government for the first time and he had to renounce the premiership in order for the coalition to be formed last year following elections in late 2023.