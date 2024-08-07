Right-wing Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage admitted that he spread misinformation following the deadly knife attack in Southport last month.

The incident has since sparked widespread violence and riots across England and Northern Ireland.

Farage, known for his outspoken political views, posted a video online shortly after the attack, in which he speculated on the background of the killer.

He had said "some reports suggest he was known to the security services," a claim that has now been proven false.

The misinformation, originating from various online sources, quickly spread, leading to violent scenes at a vigil held for the three children.

These events further escalated into several days of unrest and riots across the country.

During an appearance on LBC, Farage defended his actions by asserting his intent to uncover "the truth."

He explained: "There were stories online from some very prominent folks with big followings - Andrew Tate etc - suggesting the man had crossed the English Channel in a boat in October 2023. Other suggestions that he was an active Muslim, and much of this led to the riots that we saw. I asked a very simple question - was this person known or not."

However, LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick challenged Farage’s defense, pointing out the sources of his information.

"Nigel Farage, you didn’t just do that, did you? You said some reports suggest he was known to the security services. Those reports were from a fake news website amplified by Russian state TV and, as you mentioned, Andrew Tate. Which ones were you looking at?" Swarbrick queried.

Farage responded: "Which adds to what I was asking for - give us some clarity. I could have said ’some reports suggest he crossed the Channel last October. Some reports suggest he was an active Muslim. I did none of those things. What I asked for was clarity. We didn’t get clarity, and I would argue that what happened in Southport would not have been of the same magnitude had the truth been told very, very quickly."

The U.K. is going through its worst wave of riots in 13 years, with far-right demonstrators targeting asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.

Suspects are now appearing in court. Over 400 individuals were arrested and 100 have been charged.

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fueled Islamophobic and far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29.