Finland’s government is under mounting pressure over its stance on recognizing a Palestinian state, with the president expressing support, the main opposition threatening a no-confidence vote, and the prime minister seeking to delay a public endorsement to avoid deepening coalition divisions, even as the defense minister defends key arms deals with Israel despite its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told public broadcaster YLE there is no need for new guidelines on defense exports to Israel, even as the war in Gaza continues. He noted that Finland has not exported actual weapons to Israel in years, with recent sales limited mainly to protective equipment and electronics. The most significant ongoing deal is for David’s Sling, an Israeli air defense missile system that he called “critically important” for replacing a decommissioned capability. He ruled out canceling the contract, citing potential delays of several years and significant contractual penalties.

While defense exports from Finland to Israel have been modest, export permits surged to nearly $19 million in 2024, largely due to a single software contract, YLE reported.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader Antti Lindtman warned that his party would push for a no-confidence vote if the government fails to clarify its position on recognizing a Palestinian state by early September. He accused Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s coalition of being “paralyzed” on the issue, urging immediate action to pressure Israel and suspend the EU-Israel trade deal over human rights violations.

"By last spring, it became apparent that Finland is in danger of being on the wrong side of history.

"There is at least one party in the Finnish government for which denying Palestinian rights has become a direct religious doctrine. And as a result, our foreign policy decision-making has been paralyzed, and our country's voice in the world is poorly heard and badly out of tune," Lindtman said.

He called on Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government to take "immediate" and "concrete" steps to put pressure on Israel and clarify its stance on recognizing Palestine.

"Finnish foreign policy cannot remain in a state of paralysis," Lindtman added.

He also reiterated the need for the international community and the EU to "immediately pressure" Israel to end its attacks and allow aid trucks into Gaza, urging Finland to push for the suspension of an EU-Israel trade deal.

"Israel's human rights violations are so clear that the EU has every reason to do so based on Article 2 of the agreement, which requires respect for human rights," he stressed.

President Alexander Stubb has said he is prepared to approve recognition, but Orpo has asked him to delay public endorsement due to divisions within the four-party coalition. The Christian Democrats and the Finns Party oppose the move.

Several countries, including France, the U.K., Malta, Canada, and Portugal, plan to recognize Palestine at the U.N. General Assembly meeting next month in New York.

Israel’s genocidial attacks in Gaza killed more than 61,800 Palestinians since October 2023, according to local health authorities, leaving the enclave on the brink of famine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while the International Court of Justice is hearing a genocide case against Israel.