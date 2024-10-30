Flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain’s Valencia region have killed at least 63 people and submerged roads and towns, local authorities reported Wednesday.

Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.

"If (emergency services) have not arrived, it's not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," Mazon said, adding that reaching certain areas was "absolutely impossible."

Emergency services in the region urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.

Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were canceled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas.

Footage shared on social media showed firefighters rescuing trapped drivers amid heavy rain in the town of Alzira and cars stranded in flooded streets.

The UME military unit specialized in rescue operations was deployed in some areas to help local emergency workers.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in Valencia, a major citrus-growing region, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rainfall.

The death toll appeared to be the worst in Europe from flooding since 2021 when almost 200 people died, mainly in Germany.

Crisis committee

Spain central government set up a crisis committee which met for the first time late Tuesday to oversee the response to the storm.

"I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused by the storm in recent hours," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X, urging people to follow the advice of the authorities.

Valencia city hall said all school classes and sports events were suspended Wednesday and parks would remain closed.

At least 12 flights due to land at Valencia airport were diverted to other cities in Spain due to the heavy rain and strong winds, Spanish airport operator Aena said.

Another 10 flights due to depart or arrive at the airport were canceled.

National rail infrastructure operator ADIF said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region "until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers."

High-speed trains between Madrid and the city of Valencia will be suspended until "at least" 10 a.m. Wednesday due to the effects of the storm, it added.

A high-speed train with 276 passengers derailed in the southern region of Andalusia, although no one was injured, the regional government said in a statement.

Emergency services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars in Alora in Andalusia after a river overflowed.

State weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in the Valencia region and the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia. Several roads were cut in both regions due to flooding.

Meteorologists said the storm was caused by cold air moving over the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which produced intense rain clouds.

The rains are expected to continue until at least Thursday.

Scientists warn that extreme weather such as heatwaves and storms is becoming more intense as a result of climate change.