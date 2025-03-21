A massive fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Heathrow Airport on Friday, forcing a full-day shutdown that stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers and triggered a cascade of flight disruptions across Europe.

At least 1,350 flights were affected, according to FlightRadar24, as airlines scrambled to reroute or cancel journeys at Britain’s busiest travel hub. The chaos is expected to persist for days as passengers try to rebook flights.

Some 120 flights were already in the air when Heathrow’s closure was announced, with many forced to divert to alternative airports, including Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Shannon in Ireland.

One of those affected, Lawrence Hayes, was midway through his overnight Virgin Atlantic flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport when the pilot informed passengers they were being rerouted to Glasgow.

"It’s been a brutal day – I don’t even know how long I’ve been awake," Hayes told the BBC after disembarking in Scotland. "Thankfully, my wife managed to book me a train back to London, but it’s going to be a long haul."

The London Fire Brigade deployed 10 engines and 70 firefighters to battle the substation blaze, which erupted late Thursday night in west London.

Smoke billows from a fire at a neighborhood electrical substation supplying power to Heathrow Airport, Hayes, London, U.K., March 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Flames lit up the sky as a transformer exploded, causing a widespread power outage that plunged thousands of homes and businesses into darkness.

"This was a significant and highly visible incident," Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said after firefighters gained control of the blaze Friday morning. "Thanks to their efforts, we contained the fire and prevented further escalation."

Despite the containment, Heathrow officials said safety concerns left them no choice but to suspend all operations for the day. "Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until further notice," Heathrow said in a statement, warning that delays could ripple through the weekend.

The fire’s impact extended beyond Heathrow.

National Rail canceled all train services to and from the airport, and airlines worldwide scrambled to adjust. United Airlines said seven of its flights were either canceled or diverted.

Singapore Airlines rerouted its overnight London-bound flight to Frankfurt, while Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Air turned back their flights mid-journey.

People walk past a departure board displaying Singapore Airlines SQ318 flight to London Heathrow as canceled at Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore, March 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

FlightAware data showed additional cancellations from major carriers, including Delta and American Airlines, which called off scheduled departures from New York’s JFK.

The disruption rekindled memories of Britain’s 2023 air traffic control meltdown, which crippled airports during one of the year’s busiest travel days.

Heathrow, which saw record passenger traffic in January, has long been at the center of Britain’s aviation network, handling more than 6.3 million travelers in a single month.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A firefighter helps put out a fire that broke out at a substation supplying power to Heathrow Airport, Hayes, London, U.K., March 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reported that over 16,300 homes lost power due to the incident, with about 150 people evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, and crews continued damping down hotspots well into Friday morning. Goulbourne urged residents to avoid the area and remain cautious until the site is fully secured.

The U.K. government has been pushing to expand Heathrow with a controversial third runway, citing economic benefits and increased global connectivity.

But Friday’s outage underscores the vulnerability of the existing infrastructure.