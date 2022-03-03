Former Mayor of Yerevan Vahagn Garniki Khachaturyan became the new President of Armenia, replacing Armen Sarkissian, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.
Khachaturyan failed to win enough votes in the first round, with 69 in favor.
The opposition factions boycotted the election at the parliament, reports said.
He was the only candidate running as a candidate as the opposition parties said they would not nominate candidates.
