Fox News said Tuesday that veteran cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while covering Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zakrzewski was injured in the same attack that hospitalized Fox News State Department reporter Benjamin Hall. The journalists came under incoming fire while in a vehicle just outside of the capital, Kyiv.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo. "Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire."

Zakrzewski was a London-based war zone photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, according to Scott. Additional information on Hall's condition was not immediately available.

Zakrzewski and Hall were attacked one day after American journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead on the outskirts of Kyiv after reportedly coming under fire from Russian troops.

Juan Arredondo, a photojournalist who was traveling with Renaud, was also injured and hospitalized when their vehicle was ambushed.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations. It has said, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Nearly 3 million people have also fled Ukraine, seeking refuge in neighboring countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency.