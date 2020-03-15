France's health minister on Saturday said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs if they have coronavirus-like symptoms as it could worsen their condition.

"Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (such as ibuprofen and cortisone) could be an aggravating factor for the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol," Oliver Veran said on Twitter.

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of propagating the virus, which has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.