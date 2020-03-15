France's health minister on Saturday said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs if they have coronavirus-like symptoms as it could worsen their condition.
"Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (such as ibuprofen and cortisone) could be an aggravating factor for the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol," Oliver Veran said on Twitter.
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of propagating the virus, which has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.