French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France and its allies are preparing a “purely defensive” naval mission to help restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz once the most intense phase of the Middle East conflict subsides.

Speaking during a visit to Greek Cyprus, Macron said the proposed operation would focus on restoring maritime traffic through the strategic chokepoint, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Macron said the mission would aim to allow the safe passage of commercial vessels and ensure the continued flow of energy supplies through the strait after the conflict eases.

During his visit, he also announced an increased French naval presence along key waterways connecting the eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

"In total, the French presence, which will be deployed from the eastern Mediterranean, in the Red Sea and precisely off the coast of Hormuz, will mobilize eight frigates, two amphibious helicopter carriers, and our aircraft carrier,” Macron said.

He added that the French aircraft Charles de Gaulle, currently operating near the Greek island of Crete, will be part of the deployment.

Macron also said France would contribute two frigates on a long-term basis to Operation Aspides, the European Union maritime mission launched in 2024 to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.