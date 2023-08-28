France's Education Ministry has decided to ban the abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe generally worn in Arab countries, from state-run schools citing a ban on religious symbols.

While the decision drew criticism and mockery, it was applauded by French conservatives.

France enforces a strict, outdated law that has banned religious symbols in state schools since the 19th century.

The strict brand of secularism, known as "laicite," is a sensitive topic, and one often quick to trigger tension.

"Our schools are continually put under test, and over the past months, breaches to laicite have increased considerably, in particular with (pupils) wearing religious attire like abayas and kameez," Education Minister Gabriel Attal told a news conference to explain Sunday's ban.

However, Clementine Autain, an MP for the hard-left France Insoumise, criticized what she called the "clothes police" and a move "characteristic of an obsessional rejection of Muslims."

Abdallah Zekri, vice-chair of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), made a similar point, saying Attal's decision was misguided.

"The abaya is not religious attire, it's a type of fashion," he told BFM TV.

The head of the conservative Les Republicains party, Eric Ciotti, was quick to welcome the move, stressing that his group had repeatedly asked for it.

The SNPDEN-UNSA union of school principals welcomed the move, saying what it needed above all was clarity, its national secretary, Didier Georges, told Reuters.

"What we wanted from ministers was: yes or no?" Georges said of the abaya. "We're satisfied because a decision was made. We would have been equally happy if the decision had been to authorize the abaya.

Sophie Venetitay, from the SNES-FSU union, said it was key to focus on dialogue with pupils and families to ensure the ban did not mean children would be taken away from state-run schools.

"And what is certain is that the abaya is not the main problem for schools," she told Reuters, stressing that a lack of teachers was a much bigger issue.

In 2004, France introduced a controversial headscarves ban at schools before banning full-face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its 5 million-strong Muslim community.